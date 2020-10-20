UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Mark International Day For Older Citizens

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 20th October 2020 | 09:33 PM

Rally held to mark International day for older citizens

A rally for ensuring provision of fundamental rights and basic facilities to senior citizens was taken out by the Social welfare department

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A rally for ensuring provision of fundamental rights and basic facilities to senior citizens was taken out by the Social welfare department.

According to details, the rally coupled with awareness programme led by Additional director social welfare Naatho Khan Rahmoon started from Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto library and culminated at Deputy Commissioner office. A large number of Political, social ,civil society activists and people from different walks of life participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director Social welfare department Naatho Khan said that senior citizens were our precious assets and to greet senior citizens International day of older citizens was being observed every year on 20th October.

He said that senior citizens are our guide line for building a better future. He further said that Sindh government has passed senior citizens Act 2014 from Provincial Assembly aiming to ensure provision of basic rights and facilities to senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Rajesh Kumar said that the Government has chalked out various programmes for the welfare of older citizens. Deputy Director Social welfare Tharparkar Malji Mal Rathor said that various programmes have been chalked out for older people including Old Age, Day Care centers, Separate counters in institutions, concession in traveling fare, issuance of cards and others aiming to eulogise the status of senior citizens.

Related Topics

Sindh Benazir Bhutto Martyrs Shaheed Provincial Assembly Civil Society Guide Tharparkar October From Government

Recent Stories

Dubai continues to attract world’s top sports st ..

49 minutes ago

AED30,000 fine for private tutoring in homes for f ..

49 minutes ago

Chinese enterprises should invest in Pakistan's SE ..

1 minute ago

Anti-drug awareness seminar held in University of ..

1 minute ago

Govt striving hard to provide maximum relief to ma ..

1 minute ago

AC grants more time to NAB to file reference again ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.