Rally held to mark International day for older citizens

A rally for ensuring provision of fundamental rights and basic facilities to senior citizens was taken out by the Social welfare department

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Oct, 2020 ) :A rally for ensuring provision of fundamental rights and basic facilities to senior citizens was taken out by the Social welfare department.

According to details, the rally coupled with awareness programme led by Additional director social welfare Naatho Khan Rahmoon started from Shaheed Muhatarma Benazir Bhutto library and culminated at Deputy Commissioner office. A large number of Political, social ,civil society activists and people from different walks of life participated.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Director Social welfare department Naatho Khan said that senior citizens were our precious assets and to greet senior citizens International day of older citizens was being observed every year on 20th October.

He said that senior citizens are our guide line for building a better future. He further said that Sindh government has passed senior citizens Act 2014 from Provincial Assembly aiming to ensure provision of basic rights and facilities to senior citizens.

Speaking on the occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner (2) Rajesh Kumar said that the Government has chalked out various programmes for the welfare of older citizens. Deputy Director Social welfare Tharparkar Malji Mal Rathor said that various programmes have been chalked out for older people including Old Age, Day Care centers, Separate counters in institutions, concession in traveling fare, issuance of cards and others aiming to eulogise the status of senior citizens.