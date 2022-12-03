UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Mark International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 06:50 PM

Rally held to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :An awareness rally was organized here Saturday on the International Day of Persons with Disabilities to create awareness among the general public about the special persons, express solidarity with them and highlight their problems and issues.

Led by Director Special Education Ghulam Murtaza Channar and Deputy Director Murad Ali Khan, the rally was commenced from Commissioner Officer and concluded at Press Club. The rally was participated by Muhammad Rahim Tanwri, Principal Special Education School Nawabshah Abdul Ghani Siyal, staff of Department of Special Education, teachers, male and female students in large number. The participants were holding banners and placards inscribed with the slogan "Give Disable Persons their just place in the society".

Talking to the participants, Director Special Education Ghulam Murtaza Channar and others said that Special Persons were important part of the society with capabilities granted by Allah.

They said that the government was striving for better welfare efforts for special persons where they were being given the best opportunities of education so that they become self-sufficient and strong socially and economically.

The speakers said that in Sindh, due to different reasons, the mentally and physically disable persons were being provided better education facilities by empowerment of the persons with disability, which include students getting education in institutions of Department of Special Education where special children were getting free transport facilities home to school, education, food and uniform. Apart from this, special attention is being given to the technical education of students so that they get prestigious jobs in future, the said.

The speakers said that in order to provide job opportunities to special persons, the Sindh Government was recruiting special persons under the 5 percent disable quota in different departments.

