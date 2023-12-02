Rally held to mark International Day of Persons With Disability

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2023) The persons with disabilities (PWDs) here on Saturday held a rally to mark the International Day of Persons With Disabilities to be observed tomorrow on Sunday.

Organized by the Department of Empowerment, the rally was taken out from the Circuit House lawn to the main gate which was attended by Additional Commissioner-1 Ehsan Qureshi and Additional Deputy Commissioner Hyderabad Mehwish Ejaz Buriro while relevant officers of the Disabled Welfare Department, teachers of different schools and students were also in attendance.

Addressing the participants, Additional Commissioner -1 Ehsan Qureshi said that the persons with disabilities were a vital segment of our society which were shining the name of country and the nation, therefore we should encourage them and play a vital role to ensure their rights.

He stressed upon the need to pay attention to basic education of disabled persons so that such persons could prove their abilities in every sphere of life.

On this occasion, ADC Mehwish Ejaz Buriro assured that the District Administration of Hyderabad would extend every support to PWDs and resolve their all issues on priority basis.

Regional Director Disabled Welfare Department Amin Memon, Salam Adil, Khalid Suleman Khaskheli, Najma Chand, Dr. Khuram Ansari and others were also present on the occasion.

Later, lunch boxes were also distributed among the disabled children.