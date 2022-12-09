HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2022 ) :The officers of the district administration and Sindh Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) took out a rally here on Friday to mark the International Day Against Corruption.

The rally, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Qaim Akbar Numani, started from Shahbaz Building and concluded outside the office of Post Master General on Thandi Sarak.

Speaking on the occasion, the ADC said the purpose of the day was to create awareness among the people about corrupt practices and the ways through which the corrupt elements could be legally punished.

The Deputy Director ACE Hyderabad Region Naeem Ahmed Abbassi said the purpose of organizing the rally was to create awareness among the people against corruption.

"The menace of corruption won't end unless all the stakeholders of the society don't play their roles," he underlined.

He said that the people in the developed world defeated the incurable illness of corruption only after which they paved the way for the development of their countries. "Let's vow today that we will launch a Jihad against corruption and that we will make Pakistan a corruption free country," he said, reitrating that corruption remained the biggest stumbling block on the way of Pakistan's progress, development and prosperity.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans against corruption and corrupt practices.