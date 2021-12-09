A rally was taken out to mark the international day of anti-corruption here on Thursday which was started from DC High Shool and passing through different areas of city culminated at Nawabshah Press club

NAWABSHAH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Dec, 2021 ) :A rally was taken out to mark the international day of anti-corruption here on Thursday which was started from DC High Shool and passing through different areas of city culminated at Nawabshah Press club.

According to a handout issued by the district Information office, the rally was led by Deputy Director Anti-corruption Shaheed Benazirabad Mir Nadir Ali Abro and Vice Chancellor Shaheed Benazir Bhutto General University Professor Dr. Amanat Ali jalbani.

District education officer Secondary Qurba Ali Rahoo, Circle officer Anti-corruption Muhammad Siddique, Deputy Director Colleges Abdul Sattar Pirzada, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho,media representatives ad a large number of Teachers, students and people participate in the rally.

Later, talking to media Deputy Director Anti-corruption Mir Nadir Ali Abro and others said that due to corruption, real deserving people were deprived of their genuine rights and being exploited.

They stressed on the need for eradication of corruption in order to uplift people. They said that corruption was one of the most serious and dangerous social threats that directly affects a country's stability, security, and democratic norms.