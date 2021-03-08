(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Mar, 2021 ) :Sindh Women Development Department on Monday held a rally on the theme of 'Role of Women & Importance and Awareness of Women's Rights' from Sindh Assembly to Karachi Press Club (KPC).

Sindh Minister for Women Development, Syeda Shehla Raza, led the rally.

Girls and women participated in the rally with holding placards.

Syeda Shehla said that the women were playing an important role in the development of the economy, adding that they had held the rally to pay tremendous tributes to women.

She paid tributes to former Prime Minister Shaheed Mohtrama Benazir Bhutto for her matchless services for the country.