Rally Held To Mark Kashmir Black Day

Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:06 PM

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Black day was also observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Black day was also observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection big rallies were taken out by Hindu community which was participated by the representatives of Anjman-e-Tajran, students, Hindu community and a large number of civil society activists. Participants chanted slogans against fascist Modi government.

More Stories From Pakistan

