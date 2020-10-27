Rally held to mark Kashmir Black Day

Like other parts of the country Kashmir Black day was also observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Black day was also observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).

In this connection big rallies were taken out by Hindu community which was participated by the representatives of Anjman-e-Tajran, students, Hindu community and a large number of civil society activists. Participants chanted slogans against fascist Modi government.