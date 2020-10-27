Rally Held To Mark Kashmir Black Day
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 27th October 2020 | 07:06 PM
MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country Kashmir Black day was also observed here on Tuesday to express solidarity with oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK).
In this connection big rallies were taken out by Hindu community which was participated by the representatives of Anjman-e-Tajran, students, Hindu community and a large number of civil society activists. Participants chanted slogans against fascist Modi government.