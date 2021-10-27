Rally held to mark Kashmir black day in Badin

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this connection a massive rally was taken out from DC office to Session court. Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Badin Muhammad Younis Rind, Reserve Inspector Ashique Ali Memon and others said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

They said that the cruelties of India could not undermine the courage of kashmiri brethren who were fighting for decades to seek the right of self determination.

They said that Kashmir valley was heaven on earth but with the Indian atrocities it converted into torture cell for innocent Kashmiri.

The Officers of Revenue, Police, education and health departments, representatives of NGOs, Media, civil Society and people belonging to different walks of life largely participated in the rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the Modi led Indian government.