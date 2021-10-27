UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Mark Kashmir Black Day In Badin

Faizan Hashmi 7 minutes ago Wed 27th October 2021 | 09:59 PM

Rally held to mark Kashmir black day in Badin

Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, Kashmir Black Day was also observed here to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren.

In this connection a massive rally was taken out from DC office to Session court. Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Badin Muhammad Younis Rind, Reserve Inspector Ashique Ali Memon and others said that Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan.

They said that the cruelties of India could not undermine the courage of kashmiri brethren who were fighting for decades to seek the right of self determination.

They said that Kashmir valley was heaven on earth but with the Indian atrocities it converted into torture cell for innocent Kashmiri.

The Officers of Revenue, Police, education and health departments, representatives of NGOs, Media, civil Society and people belonging to different walks of life largely participated in the rally. The participants of the rally chanted slogans against the Modi led Indian government.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Police Education Badin Media From Government Court

Recent Stories

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation w ..

Saqr Ghobash discusses parliamentary cooperation with Speaker of South Korean Na ..

6 minutes ago
 Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable ..

Water resources are fundamental to our sustainable socio-economic development, b ..

16 minutes ago
 Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Seaso ..

Hatta in spotlight as HERO Dubai returns for Season 2 with star-studded line-up

21 minutes ago
 UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, Fran ..

UAQ Ruler visits pavilions of UAE, Australia, France, Slovakia at Expo 2020 Duba ..

51 minutes ago
 UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in Fe ..

UAE Tour set to open UCI World Tour calendar in February 2022

51 minutes ago
 Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Em ..

Dubai Startup Hub, Dtec conclude 2nd edition of Emirati Development Programme

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.