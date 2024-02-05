Rally held to mark Kashmir day

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A rally was organized to mark Kashmir day here in Sargodha on Monday.

The event led by Commissioner Sargodha Ajmal Bhatti, Deputy Commissioner Shoaib Ali and RPO Shariq Kamal Siddique and were attended by government officials, educators, social activists, and citizens.

The rally was started from DC office and concluded at University road.The atmosphere of the city echoed with slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Kashmir Banega Pakistan".

Addressing the participants, Commissioner Sargodha said that every Pakistani stands with the Kashmiris in their struggle for freedom.