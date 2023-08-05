Open Menu

Rally Held To Mark 'Kashmir Siege Day'

Faizan Hashmi Published August 05, 2023 | 02:30 PM

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2023 ) :A special rally was taken out to mark Kashmir Siege Day-'Yaum-e-Istehsaal e Kashmir' outside Islamia University, here Saturday.

On the occasion, Vice Chancellor (VC) of Islamia University Prof. Dr Naveed Akhtar in his message said, "Today the nation of Pakistan is protesting against the unconstitutional and oppressive law of India on August 5, 2019." "The abrogation of Article 370 is a move against UN resolutions on the right to self-determination, mutual agreements between India and Pakistan. Kashmiri people have rejected this move based on coercive violence. Today is a day of sympathy and solidarity with Kashmiris, he said.

"The Islamia University organized multiple events in that regard and the enthusiasm of the students is evidence of their attachment to the Kashmir cause," he informed.

He said, "Kashmir is the aorta of Pakistan and no one will hand over his aorta to the enemy.

The impure audacity of India to transfer the majority to Kashmir by abrogating the articles on 5 August 2019, will never succeed." "The Indian government tried to turn the local population into a minority by forcefully transferring the non-local population to Kashmir, due to which there has been a lot of unrest, but despite all these atrocities, the spirit of freedom and freedom of Kashmiris could not be ended," he added.

"India's Modi government actually aims to turn the majority of Kashmiris into a minority and give Indian citizens the right to buy and sell property and vote there in the future to impose Indian citizens on Kashmiris. Government forces and the people of Pakistan are all with Kashmiris and salute their spirit of freedom."Teachers, employees, and students along with the district administration also took out a special rally from the Abbasia campus to Farid Gate.

