Rally held to mark 'Right to Self-Determination Day'

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2022 ) :Kashmiris on both sides the line of control marked the 5th January as 'Right to Self-Determination Day' on Wednesday to seek attention of the world community for the implementation on UN resolution passed on this day in 1949.

A big rally was held under the aegis of Pasban-e-Hurriyat Jammu and Kashmir in Muzaffarbad despite heavy rain to mark the day.

People were holding banners and placards stated quotes to seek the international bodies' attention on deteriorating situation in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

Participants in the rally chanted "Wake Up Wake Up UN Wake Up" slogans and marched from Burhan Wani Shaheed Chowk to UN observer's office.

Addressing the rally, the speakers said that the United Nations should resolve the oldest pending issue by fulfilling the promise of self-determination to the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

They expressed concerns over the delay of UN resolutions implementation saying that the political future of more than 20 million people in Jammu and Kashmir is in a state of uncertainty, while their lives are in danger under Indian military occupation which itself is threat to peace in South Asia.

The speakers said that the people of IIOJK are demanding free, fair and impartial referendum and they are constantly resisting for their liberated future.

While talking about the ongoing resistance movement, they maintained that the efforts being made by the Kashmiri people for independence are in accordance with the principles of the United Nations.

The speakers said that India has been violating human rights in Kashmir for the last 74 years by violating the promises made to the Kashmiri people in international forums.

They also stated that on August 5, 2019, India divided the state and violated the UN resolutions and international laws while social rights have been trampled underfoot by military force.

"Under these circumstances, the silence of the international community could be a prelude to a major war between the two nuclear powers", they cautioned.

They appealed to the United Nations to play its effective role in implementing the 16 resolutions passed by it in accordance with the wishes and aspirations of the Kashmiri people for the establishment and development of lasting peace in the region. The rally was led by Chairman Hurriyat Uzair Ahmad Ghazali, Vice Chairman International Forum for Justice Mushtaq-ul-Islam, PPP leader Shaukat Javed Mir, All Pakistan Muslim League leader Javed Ahmad Mughal, Usman Ali Hashim, Dr Muhammad Manzoor, Azmat Hayat Kashmiri, Bilal Ahmed Farooqi, Mohammad Aimal Farzam, Iqbal Yaseen, Abdul Rauf Tantre, Mehtab Hameed Advocate and other leaders.