UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Rally Held To Mark World Drug Day

Sumaira FH 37 seconds ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 09:57 PM

Rally held to mark World Drug Day

Sindh Sujag Tehreek organized an awareness walk to mark the International Day against narcotics on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Sujag Tehreek organized an awareness walk to mark the International Day against narcotics on Saturday.

Central Leader Sindh Sujaag Tehreek Matli Advocate Zahid Hussain Chadhar, Mazhar Hanif Mustafai and other activists of different organizations including Yasin Nizamani, Jahanzeb and Mir tarique addressed the rally.

They said that our struggle against increasing sale and consumption of drugs would be continued.

Related Topics

Sindh Drugs Sale Matli

Recent Stories

Education Minister condoles with family of Naseema ..

39 seconds ago

National Assembly approves government's 49 demands ..

41 seconds ago

Spain Cancels Obligatory Wearing of Masks Outdoors

43 seconds ago

6 of a family injured in jeep accident

8 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives approval to induct ..

8 minutes ago

One killed, four injured separately

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.