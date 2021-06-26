Rally held to mark World Drug Day

Sindh Sujag Tehreek organized an awareness walk to mark the International Day against narcotics on Saturday

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jun, 2021 ) :Sindh Sujag Tehreek organized an awareness walk to mark the International Day against narcotics on Saturday.

Central Leader Sindh Sujaag Tehreek Matli Advocate Zahid Hussain Chadhar, Mazhar Hanif Mustafai and other activists of different organizations including Yasin Nizamani, Jahanzeb and Mir tarique addressed the rally.

They said that our struggle against increasing sale and consumption of drugs would be continued.