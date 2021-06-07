UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Mark World Environment Protection Day

Muhammad Irfan 15 seconds ago Mon 07th June 2021 | 10:20 PM

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2021 ) :Like other parts of the country, world environment protection day was also observed in Tharparkar district and a rally was organised to mark the day.

The rally led by the Assistant Commissioner Mithi Rajesh Kumar and AD Environment Ali Muhammad Rind started from Kashmir Chowk and culminated at Press club.

On the occasion, the participants stressed the need for maximum plantation in order to minimize environmentally hazardous and create an environment friendly atmosphere.

