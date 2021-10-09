UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Mark 'World Mental Health Day'

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sat 09th October 2021 | 07:19 PM

Rally held to mark 'World Mental Health Day'

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Oct, 2021 ) :A rally was held under the aegis of the DHQ Hospital here on Saturday to mark the World Mental Health Day.

Medical Superintendent Dr Asif Hameed Saleemi led the rally, while Prof Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Dogar, Dr Samreen Afzal, Dr Faiz Mohyuddin, Dr Irm Siddiq, paramedics and staff participated.

The rally started from DHQ Hospital and concluded in front of the emergency block.

The participants were carrying banners and placards inscribed with different slogans about a healthy mind.

