Rally held to mark Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir, condemned Indian atrocities

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like other part of the country, Kashmir Exploitation Day was celebrated in solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers in district Shaheed Benazirabad on Monday.

Under the leadership of Additional Deputy Commissioner-I Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Samir Laghari and Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmad Tanio, a rally was organized from Deputy Commissioner Office to Nawab Shah Press Club, in which besides revenue, information, health, education officers of other departments, representatives of social organizations and citizens participated in a large number.

The participants of the rally raised slogans against Indian atrocities on Kashmiris. Addressing the participants at the end of the rally, Additional Deputy Commissioner Shaheed Benazirabad Nawab Sameer Laghari, Assistant Commissioner Nawab Shah Iqbal Ahmad Tanio, District Education Officer Muhammad Saleem Bhatti and others said that on August 5, 2019, India had violated the UN resolutions and the international community.

By revoking Article 35A and Article 370 of the Constitution, the disputed territory of Jammu and Kashmir was formally declared as part of the constitution, which we condemn in the strongest terms.

He further said that while maintaining the illegal occupation of Kashmir by India, it had ended the oppression of the oppressed Kashmiri people, now the time had come for the United Nations and other international organizations to give freedom to the Kashmiri brothers from the atrocities of the Indian army. He added that the purpose of celebrating Kashmir Exploitation Day today is to condemn the atrocities committed by India on Kashmiris and express solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and to show the world the impure face of India.

Meanwhile, rallies were taken out on the occasion of Kashmir Exploitation Day by Assistant Commissioners in other tehsils of the district, Skarand, Qazi Ahmed, Daur.