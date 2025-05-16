Rally held to mark 'Youm-e-Maaraka-e-Haq

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2025) Following the special directive of the Prime Minister, the residents of Tangowali, a village near Sargodha, commemorated Youm-e-Maaraka-e-Haq with great enthusiasm.

The day, marked as a celebration of gratitude and the triumph of truth, began with Fajr prayers, followed by Quran recitations and special supplications for the nation’s safety, the martyrs’ forgiveness, and Pakistan’s prosperity and stability.

A rally was organised to honour the Pakistani people and the armed forces for their role in the monumental victory of Maaraka-e-Haq. The rally was led by Pir Sahibzada Bahawaluddin local leader Pakistan Muslim League (Ulema and Mashaikh) Tangowali.

Participants included retired military personnel, political leaders, civil society members, students, and individuals from all walks of life, who turned out in large numbers to express their heartfelt admiration for the Pakistan Army.

Carrying national flags, placards, and banners adorned with slogans of love and support for the armed forces, the rally participants showcased their unwavering patriotism.

The event reflected the deep bond between the people of Pakistan and their military, celebrating the nation’s unity and resilience,the participants said.