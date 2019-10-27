UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Observe Black Day Against Indian Atrocities In IHK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 04:40 PM

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :The Commissioner Hyderabad Muhammad Abass Baloch has said that the brutalities against humanity are being committed in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK) by Indian forces and people had been denied of their basic human rights.

He was addressing a rally organized by district administration to observe black day on October 27 against Indian atrocities with innocent people of occupied valley.

He said Kashmiriis are our brothers and we would provide every support to them for their struggle for right to self determination.

He appealed to the world community to take notice of Indian atrocities against innocent people of Kashmir and implement on UN resolutions to resolve long standing disputed issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

The Deputy Inspector General of Police Naeem Ahmed Shaikh said the whole world including Pakistan had clearly declared that Kashmir was only for the people of Kashmir and they would have to decide about their fate.

He said people and the government of Pakistan will support the indigenous struggle of the people of Kashmir for their right to self determination.

The Deputy Commissioner Ayesha Abro has said it was evident from the struggle of people of Kashmir and the curfew imposed on them by occupation forces since last two and a half months that Kashmiris would not want to live with India therefore they should be given right to self determination.

She emphasized upon United Nations to force India in lifting curfew imposed in Occupied territory without further delay.

The DC said Kashmir is a lifeline for Pakistan and every citizen of this country will support people of Kashmir in their freedom struggle.

Earlier, a rally led by Commissioner, the DIG and the Deputy Commissioner was taken out from Commissioner office to main gate of the Shahbaz building to show solidarity with the innocent people of Indian held Kashmir.

The Additional Commissioner, the Additional Deputy Commissioner, all Assistant Commissioners, Mukhtiarkars, officers of Local Govt. Department, Revenue, education and other departments participated the rally and chanted slogans in favour of people of occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

