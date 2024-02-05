Rally held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day in DI Khan

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) A rally was held here in Dera City to express solidarity with the oppressed people of Indian illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) here on Monday.

The rally, held under the auspices of the district administration to observe ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day’, was led by Deputy Commissioner Mansoor Arshad and attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Tariq Mehmood, assistant commissioners, officers and officials of different government departments, local dignitaries and a large number of people from all segments of the society.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners and placards inscribed with slogans against Indian cruelties and human rights violations in the IIOJK.

They chanted slogans in favour of the independence of Kashmir and expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Addressing the rally, the deputy commissioner condemned the brutalities of Indian armed forces in the IIOJK and said the Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan.

"This commemoration is not just a symbol of solidarity but a call to action for the global community to advocate for the fundamental rights and freedoms of the Kashmiri people," he said.

He urged the United Nations (UN) to take serious notice of the Kashmiri genocide in the IIOJK and make efforts to implement its resolutions and stop India from human rights violations in the held Kashmir.

The deputy commissioner said the sacrifices being rendered by the Kashmiri people would never go in vain and the Pakistani nation would continue to support their Kashmiri brethren in their freedom movement till the independence of Kashmir from India.

The rally was also addressed by other officers who also condemned the Indian state atrocities on helpless Kashmiri people terming it as violation of basic human rights.

APP/akt