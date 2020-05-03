Rally held to observe World Press Freedom Day

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2020 ) :The world press freedom day was observed here like other parts of the country on Sunday (May 3) in a bid to stand up for freedom of press and journalists around the world.

The members of Hyderabad Union of journalists (HUJ) took out a rally to show solidarity with the fellow media workers who were facing difficulties while discharging their duties all over the world including Pakistan.

Addressing the rally, PFUJ and HUJ office bearers said media workers and journalists had always played an important role in restoration of democracy in the country and still they were playing their part for fundamental rights of the vulnerable section of society.

The central leader of Pakistan Federal Union of Journalists Khalid Khokhar, HUJ president Iqbal Mallah and others paid rich tributes to those journalists who had sacrificed their lives for the cause of press freedom.

They called upon the government to provide protection to journalists who were being targeted by influential persons and entities because of their reporting.

The participants of the rally also demanded the arrest of murderers of Mehrabpur based slain journalist Aziz Memon who was strangulated to death some months ago.