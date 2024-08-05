Open Menu

Rally Held To Observe Youm-e-Istehsal In Mastung

Umer Jamshaid Published August 05, 2024 | 09:03 PM

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2024) Like across the country, a rally was taken in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Mastung Samiullah Agha from Deputy Commissioner Office to celebrate Youm-e-Istehsal on Monday.

Officers from various departments and civil society representatives participated in the rally in large numbers.

Slogans were raised in the rally about Kashmir's freedom and right to self-determination.

The participants of the rally carried the flag of Kashmir and banners expressing sympathy with the Kashmiri brothers and against the atrocities of India.

Addressing to the participants of the rally, Deputy Commissioner Mastung Samiullah Agha said that on August 5, 2019, India tried to end the special status of Kashmir and changed the geography of the internationally recognized disputed area and India's influence on Kashmiris.

"Pakistani people stand shoulder to shoulder with their Kashmiri brothers, we will never leave our Kashmiri brothers alone and raise our voice against India's oppression, " he said.

