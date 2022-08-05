UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Observe Youme-e-Istehsal In Nasirabad

Sumaira FH Published August 05, 2022 | 04:30 PM

Rally held to observe Youme-e-Istehsal in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain against the Indian coercive laws in Kashmir and to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal on Friday.

A Day of Exploitation rally was held in Dera Murad Jamali which was attended by district officers, civil society representatives and a large number of people.

The rally reached main Chowk after passing different routes, where the speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and the participants chanted slogans against brutality law of India in Occupied Kashmir and carried Kashmiri flag and placards in their hands, on which the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

Earlier, the rally, a minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

Related Topics

India Occupied Kashmir Civil Society Nasirabad Dera Murad Jamali

Recent Stories

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khal ..

PCB saddened over demise of senior journalist Khalid Butt

1 hour ago
 Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmir ..

Modi govt's moves fail to crush spirit of Kashmiri resistance: Imran Khan

1 hour ago
 U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Econo ..

U.S. Ambassador Donald Blome Highlights U.S. Economic and Development Assistance ..

1 hour ago
 Vets Care Students Professional Development Progra ..

Vets Care Students Professional Development Programme held at UVAS

1 hour ago
 ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q Pre ..

ECP retains Chaudhary Shujaat Hussain as PML-Q President

1 hour ago
 vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, C ..

Vivo Releases Third 6G White Paper: 6G Services, Capabilities and Enabling Techn ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.