Rally held to observe Youme-e-Istehsal in Nasirabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :A rally was taken out in supervision of Deputy Commissioner Nasirabad Muhammad Hussain against the Indian coercive laws in Kashmir and to celebrate Youme-e-Istehsal on Friday.

A Day of Exploitation rally was held in Dera Murad Jamali which was attended by district officers, civil society representatives and a large number of people.

The rally reached main Chowk after passing different routes, where the speakers expressed solidarity with the Kashmiri people and the participants chanted slogans against brutality law of India in Occupied Kashmir and carried Kashmiri flag and placards in their hands, on which the Indian atrocities on the people of Kashmir.

Earlier, the rally, a minute's silence was observed to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.