Rally held to pay homage to APS martyrs at Mehran University of Engineering and Technology

Hundreds of students, teachers and the staff of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology on Monday organized a rally to commemorate supreme sacrifice of the martyrs of Army Public School Peshawar on the fifth anniversary of APS tragedy

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili led the rally which was taken out from the Auditorium to the main gate of the varsity.

The participants of the rally, while holding placards and the banners paid rich tributes to the innocent martyrs of the APS carnage occurred on December 16, 2014.

The students of Mehran University's higher secondary public school also sang national songs to pay tributes to the martyrs of Army Public School tragedy.

While addressing the rally at the main gate of the MUET, Prof. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said five years ago a human tragedy occurred in which a young generation of Army Public School had been martyred.

This tragedy reminded us that in the war against terrorism we had lost thousands lives of our civilians, Armed force and Police personnel, teachers as well as students who had laid their lives, Uqaili said and added that even in the world wars innocent children had never been targeted as terrorists did here in Peshawar five years ago.

Prof. Aslam Uqaili said today we should reiterate our resolve to stop these tragedies to happen again in future by playing our part to support the Armed forces.

He said young generation, especially the students would have to play an important role in eliminating extremist mindset due to which barbaric incidents like APS occurred.

The Pro Vice Chancellor Taha Hussain Ali, the Registrar Prof. Dr. Abdul Waheed Umrani, faculty members and large number of students also participated the rally.