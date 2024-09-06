Rally held to pay homage to martyrs of Pakistan army

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) A rally was taken out in connection with Defence Day to pay homage to the martyrs of Pakistan army who have sacrificed their lives for the defence of the motherland.

The rally, led by District Peace Committee Chairman Abdul Haleem Qasuria, was started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Fountain Chowk with a collective prayer for the martyrs and the Pakistan army.

The rally was largely participated by representatives of political parties, religious leaders, social workers, students, teachers, traders and citizens.

The participants were holding national flags, banners and placards inscribed with slogans of patriotism and defence of Pakistan.

They also chanted slogans of "Pakistan Zindabad" and "Allah-o-Akbar".