Rally held to protest against Indian brutalities in IoK

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2019 ) :A rally was held under the auspicious of Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajaran at Fawara Chowk to protest against New Delhi 's illegal move to strip Occupied Kashmir (IOK) of its special status in an apparent bid to change the demographic makeup of the disputed territory.

Deputy Commissioner, Muhammad Ali Randhawa, President Markazi Anjuman-e-Tajaran, Malik Shahid Ghafoor representatives of trade union and a large number of people from different walks of life participated in the rally.

The protesters wearing black bands around their arms were holding banners and placards with slogans "Stop killings in Kashmir, "Dear world Kashmir is bleeding", "Kashmir banay ga Pakistan" Only people of Kashmir have the right to decide their future".

Addressing the protesters, the speakers said time had come for every citizen to stand up against the global conspiracies being hatched to hurt the historic entity, unity and integrity of the disputed state.

They said the nation should not forget the sacrifices of Kashmiris who were paying the price of freedom under the worst kinds of brutalities and repression.

They said the Pakistani nation believed that the occupied Kashmir was the jugular vein of Pakistan and it was the incomplete agenda of division of the sub continent.

They made it clear that political and military leadership of the country had unanimous views on the current situation of occupied Kashmir and their efforts would definitely help in bringing normalcy.

On the occasion, a special prayer was also offered for the success of right to self determination movement in IOK and for peace & stability in the country.