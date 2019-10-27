Rally held to show solidarity with Kashimiri in Jaffarabad

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2019 ) :A rally was taken out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Usta Muhmmad area of Jaffarabad district on Sunday.

A large number people including students, teachers, and political leaders, workers and civil society members attended the rally for observing black day and expressing solidarity with Kashmiri people.

The rally was led by Assistant Commissioner Usta Muhmmad, Arshad Hussain Jamali which was ended near main Chowk of the area after marching various routes.

The participants chanted slogans in favour of Kashmir freedom "Kashmir has become part of Pakistan", and against aggression of Indian forces in Occupied Kashmir.

Addressing the rally, Assistant Commissioner Arshad Hussain Jamali said innocent people including women, children, aged men were suffering many difficulties from 84 days due to imposing of curfew by India.

He lamented International Court was silent on Kashmir cause and violation of India in Occupied Kashmir and it should play its main role for resolving of Kashmir issue accordance of United Nation charter.