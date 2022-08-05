Rally held to show solidarity with Kashmiri brethren

D.I.KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2022 ) :The district administration organized a walk in connection with 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' here on Friday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brethren and to condemn the Indian atrocities against them.

The walk, led by Assistant Commissioner Dera Farhan Ahmed, was started from GPO Chowk and culminated at Topanwala Chowk. A large number of people including civil society, TMA officials, media persons and public besides heads of various departments and a number of students participated in the walk.

The participants of the rally were carrying banners, flags and placards inscribed with slogans regarding the freedom of Kashmir.

Addressing the participants, the assistant commissioner said that the purpose of celebrating 'Youm-e-Istehsal Kashmir' was to highlight the importance of the Kashmir issue at the international level and to send a message of solidarity to the oppressed people of Indian Illegally Occupied Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said the Kashmiri people were not alone in their freedom struggle but the whole Pakistani nation stood by them shoulder to shoulder.

The AC said Pakistani nation would continue extending moral and diplomatic support to Kashmiri brethren so that they could get rid of Indian oppression and tyranny as soon as possible.

He said the entire nation salutes the unshakable determination and high morale of Kashmiris to achieve their right to self-determination.

He demanded of the United Nations to play its role in providing Kashmiris the right to determine their political future in the light of its resolutions.

It worth to be mentioned here that three years ago on August 05, 2019, India had illegally changed the international disputed status of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the end of the rally, a special prayer was also offered for the freedom of Kashmir and the security and stability of the motherland.