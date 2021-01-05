UrduPoint.com
Rally Held To Show Solidarity With Kashmiri People In Sherani

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 05th January 2021 | 08:51 PM

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday said the people of Occupied Kashmir are our brothers and we stand with them till their achieving of independence

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :Deputy Commissioner (DC) Sherani Muhammad Ramzan Palal on Tuesday said the people of Occupied Kashmir are our brothers and we stand with them till their achieving of independence.

He expressed these views while addressing a rally which was taken from the Office of DC in his supervision. The rally while passig through different routs of the city and accumulated near the Office.

A large number of civil society and local people took part the rally. The participants of the rally carried banners, cards and flags in solidarity with the people of occupied Kashmir and chanted slogans that Kashmir is main part of Pakistan.

The DC said the purpose of arrangement of the rally to show solidarity with Kashmiri people on the occasion of January 5, saying people of Pakistan was making efforts to highlight cause of Kashmir as International Level in order to convince the world for addressing the cause of Kashmir.

The Kashmiri people are not alone in the struggle for independence, he said.

The DC Muhammad Ramzan Palal said International Human Organizations should play their due role for freedom of occupied Kashmir as Indian Army was torturing people including women, children and aged men in Kashmir with the aim to suppress the voice of Kashmir freedom.

At the end of the rally participants offered prayers for the freedom of Occupied Kashmir and stability of the country.

