Rally held to show solidarity with Kashmiri people

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2021 ) :A rally took out to express solidarity with Kashmiri people in Gandakha area of Jaffarabad district on Tuesday.

The rally led by political and social leader of Gandakha Dr. Maulana Khushi Muhammad Imran Khan, Dr, Abdul Ghani which was taken from Haq Bahoo Mehlla and ended at the main Chowk of the areas after marching various routes.

Addressing the gathering, social leader Dr Maulana Khushi Muhammad said the independence is the right of Kashmiris while the brutal actions of Indian in the occupied valley could not demoralize Kashmiris.

He said Kashmir would become Pakistan saying the government has highlighted the Kashmir issues at the International Level.

He said the Pakistani nation stands with Kashmiri people.