Rally held to show solidarity with kashmiris

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2020 ) :A big rally was taken out to show solidarity with innocent people of Indian Illegally occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

The rally was started from Allah wala Chowk and culminated at DC Chowk.

Representatives of Civil society ,Jamaat Islami and a large number of the students of Badin participated in the rally.

Participants were holding placards and banners chanted slogans against fascist Modi and Indian atrocities against innocent people of illegally occupied territory.