UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Show Solidarity With Pak Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 19, 2023 | 11:14 PM

Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

People from different walks of life including workers of a religious party organized a rally expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters for damaging public and private properties and attacking military installations

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :People from different walks of life including workers of a religious party organized a rally expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters for damaging public and private properties and attacking military installations.

"We are here expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and for a stabilized Pakistan," the leaders of the rally said in their speeches.

The rally started from Maskinabad Chowk and ended at Noothia Chowk. The participants of the rally shouted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army. The rally was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who were holding banners and placards and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

"We will support the Pakistan Army to protect our Pakistan," participants of the rally said. "We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the safety of the country," participants of the rally said in their addresses.

Civil society and people belonging to all walks of life staged a rally to condemn the May 9 incident and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Rally was taken out from different places and the people strongly condemned anti-state protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in which state buildings were stormed including Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan Office in Peshawar.

The participants of the rally said Pak Army was a lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis and no one will be allowed to defame our armed forces. PTI leadership must refrain from maligning state institutions failing which they would not be allowed to move freely in society, they warned.

Besides, these multiple rallies were taken out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces on Friday. The rally participants chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army in various districts including Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Hangu, Kohat, Swat etc wherein people from different walk of life including district representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and other parties participated.

The participants also shower flowers on the personnel of armed forces performing their duties at various places. The local leaders in the rallies acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers who were protecting the motherland by defending the country's borders.

Related Topics

Pakistan Peshawar Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Swat Hangu Kohat Mardan Nowshera Swabi May All From

Recent Stories

Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

Sirajul Haq escapes suicide attack

6 minutes ago
 Tennis: Italian Open results

Tennis: Italian Open results

6 minutes ago
 Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakis ..

Chief Organizer and Senior Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N ..

6 minutes ago
 Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wi ..

Ideology of Pakistan more sacred, powerful than wicked intent of Imran Niazi: Pr ..

10 minutes ago
 Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-1 ..

Procedure for Training Ukrainian Pilots to Fly F-16 Jets to Be Defined Soon - Am ..

6 minutes ago
 Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan For ..

Thani Al Zeyoudi leads UAE delegation to Kazan Forum 2023

21 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.