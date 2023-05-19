Rally held to show solidarity with Pak Army

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2023 ) :People from different walks of life including workers of a religious party organized a rally expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and condemned the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) violent protesters for damaging public and private properties and attacking military installations.

"We are here expressing solidarity with the Pakistan Army and for a stabilized Pakistan," the leaders of the rally said in their speeches.

The rally started from Maskinabad Chowk and ended at Noothia Chowk. The participants of the rally shouted slogans in favor of the Pakistan Army. The rally was attended by a large number of people from different walks of life who were holding banners and placards and expressed solidarity with the Pakistan Army.

"We will support the Pakistan Army to protect our Pakistan," participants of the rally said. "We will not hesitate to make any sacrifice for the safety of the country," participants of the rally said in their addresses.

Civil society and people belonging to all walks of life staged a rally to condemn the May 9 incident and express solidarity with the Pakistan Army. Rally was taken out from different places and the people strongly condemned anti-state protests of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in which state buildings were stormed including Radio Pakistan and Associated Press of Pakistan Office in Peshawar.

The participants of the rally said Pak Army was a lifeline for patriotic Pakistanis and no one will be allowed to defame our armed forces. PTI leadership must refrain from maligning state institutions failing which they would not be allowed to move freely in society, they warned.

Besides, these multiple rallies were taken out across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to express solidarity with the Pakistani forces on Friday. The rally participants chanted slogans in favor of Pakistan Army in various districts including Mardan, Swabi, Nowshera, Khyber, Hangu, Kohat, Swat etc wherein people from different walk of life including district representatives of the Pakistan Muslim League (N) and other parties participated.

The participants also shower flowers on the personnel of armed forces performing their duties at various places. The local leaders in the rallies acknowledged the sacrifices of soldiers who were protecting the motherland by defending the country's borders.