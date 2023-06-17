UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Show Solidarity With Pakistan Army

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 11:20 PM

Rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association, CMC Hospital Larkana on Saturday took out a rally to show solidarity and support for Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association, CMC Hospital Larkana on Saturday took out a rally to show solidarity and support for Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police.

The rally started from CMC Hospital, City Block,which marched on Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by President of the Association Shahi Khan Jagirani, General Secretary of the association Zulfiqar Ali Sahto, Muhammad Kamil Shaikh, Ghulam Hussain Jalbani along with several others.

A large number of Para-medics, members of the association and people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces, Rangers and Police.

While addressing the rally, President of the Association Shahi Khan Jagirani said Pakistan's eternal sacrifices for the country condemn the events of May 9.

He said that May 9 is a black day in the country's history when miscreants damaged the residence of the Corps Commander, the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other government property in Lahore, KPK and Islamabad. He strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

The speakers Zulfikar Ali Sehto, Ghulam Hussain Jalbani, Muhammad Kamil Shaikh and others said that during the protest, the workers of the political party used derogatory words about the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them are intolerable. The entire nation should respect Pakistan's forces from the bottom of their hearts.

They expressed that every Pakistani has a democratic right to express their feelings within the ambit of law and morality and no one has the right to insult the offices of the Pakistan Army and the statues of our martyrs. They also said that we are with the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Army is serving day and night to defend the country's borders and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have sacrificed their lives for the country. They proved that Pakistan Army is the bravest army in the world against whom the heartache of millions of people cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

They said that the leadership of Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association and the para medics and other members of the association and declare war against the enemies of the country.

The speakers also demanded the government bring to justice the criminals involved in the May 9 terror attack and immediately bury this evil calamity created in the country so that the people of Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief.

Related Topics

Pakistan Lahore Attack Islamabad Protest World Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Army Rangers Police Martyrs Shaheed Muhammad Ali Jinnah Larkana Bagh May Criminals From Government Million

Recent Stories

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

5 minutes ago
 Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countri ..

Putin hails 'balanced approach' of African countries on Ukraine conflict

16 minutes ago
 Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collate ..

Tennis: 's-Hertogenbosch ATP/WTA results - collated

16 minutes ago
 Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opene ..

Ton-up Khawaja keeps England at bay in Ashes opener

14 minutes ago
 UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to ..

UN chief calls for equal land rights for women to stop land degradation

14 minutes ago
 No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Ma ..

No Grounds for Grain Deal Extension as Promises Made to Russia Unfulfilled - Kre ..

14 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.