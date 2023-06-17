Rally held to show solidarity with Pakistan Army

(@FahadShabbir)

LARKANA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association, CMC Hospital Larkana on Saturday took out a rally to show solidarity and support for Pakistan Army, Pakistan Rangers and Police.

The rally started from CMC Hospital, City Block,which marched on Pakistan Chowk, Jinnah Bagh Chowk and concluded in front of the Press Club Larkana.

The rally was led by President of the Association Shahi Khan Jagirani, General Secretary of the association Zulfiqar Ali Sahto, Muhammad Kamil Shaikh, Ghulam Hussain Jalbani along with several others.

A large number of Para-medics, members of the association and people from various walks of life participated in the rally.

The participants of the rally were holding placards, Pakistan National Flags and banners, chanting slogans in favour of the armed forces, Rangers and Police.

While addressing the rally, President of the Association Shahi Khan Jagirani said Pakistan's eternal sacrifices for the country condemn the events of May 9.

He said that May 9 is a black day in the country's history when miscreants damaged the residence of the Corps Commander, the residence of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and other government property in Lahore, KPK and Islamabad. He strongly condemn the defamation of the Pakistan Army by a specific political party and its workers in their political rhetoric.

The speakers Zulfikar Ali Sehto, Ghulam Hussain Jalbani, Muhammad Kamil Shaikh and others said that during the protest, the workers of the political party used derogatory words about the martyrs of the Pakistan Army and breaking and mocking the statues made by them are intolerable. The entire nation should respect Pakistan's forces from the bottom of their hearts.

They expressed that every Pakistani has a democratic right to express their feelings within the ambit of law and morality and no one has the right to insult the offices of the Pakistan Army and the statues of our martyrs. They also said that we are with the Pakistan Army, the Pakistan Army is serving day and night to defend the country's borders and the soldiers of the Pakistan Army have sacrificed their lives for the country. They proved that Pakistan Army is the bravest army in the world against whom the heartache of millions of people cannot be tolerated under any circumstances.

They said that the leadership of Pakistan Para Medical Staff Association and the para medics and other members of the association and declare war against the enemies of the country.

The speakers also demanded the government bring to justice the criminals involved in the May 9 terror attack and immediately bury this evil calamity created in the country so that the people of Pakistan can breathe a sigh of relief.