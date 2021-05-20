PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th May, 2021 ) :Almi Mutahid Ulama-o-Mashaikh, National Peace Committee for Interfaith Harmony and Imamia Council Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Thursday jointly held a protest rally to show solidarity with the oppressed Palestinians and condemn Israel's aggression.

The rally was held at Chowk-e-Yadagar with participants carrying Palestinian flags, banners and placards and raising slogans in favour of Palestine's liberation and condemning the Israel's atrocities against innocent Palestinian people.

The rally was addressed by Allama Muhammad Shoib Chairman Almi Mutahida Ulema-o-Mashaikh Council, Allama Syed Jawad Hadi, Hazrat Mulana Qari Iqbal Shah Haider, Allama Abid Hussain Shakri, Syed Azhar Ali Shah and Qari Ubaidullah beside other speakers.

They said the so-called champions of humanity have now become silent spectators over violation of human rights and added the Pakistanis fully supported the Palestinians' resistance in all forms, and their support for the Palestine cause of liberation was unconditional.

They urged all Muslim countries to rise to occasion and exert pressure for containing Israel atrocities against oppressed Palestinians.

They said it was high time to liberate Kabila-e- Awal and Palestinian people from clutches of Israel. Later they set ablaze Israel, America and India's flags.