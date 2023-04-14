UrduPoint.com

Rally Held To Show Solidarity With Palestinians

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :A rally was held under the auspices of the Shia Ulema Council in connection with Al Quds Day on Friday of the holy month of Ramazan to show solidarity with innocent people of Palestine and condemn Zionists' atrocities against them.

The rally led by central vice president of the council Allama Ramzan Tauqeer was taken out from Kotli Imam Hussain to main Bannu Road.

The protesters were holding placards inscribed with slogans against Israel which has been committing atrocities against the innocent people of Palestine.

Speaking on the occasion, central vice president of the council Allama Ramzan Tauqeer condemned the butchering of innocent Palestinians by Israeli occupation forces.

He said Palestinians were forced to leave their homeland to become refugees for decades through massacre, violence and torture and urged the international community to take notice of the Israeli atrocities.

He underlined for Muslim Ummah to forge unity and make joint efforts for liberalization of the Qibla-e-Awwal.

More Stories From Pakistan

