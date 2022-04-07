Rally held to show solidarity with PM Imran Khan

The district chapter of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) held a peaceful rally in Kachehri Chowk Kohat to express solidarity with Prime Minister Imran Khan

The rally was attended by a large number of people, especially PTI workers.

Addressing the participants, PTI local leaders termed PTI turncoats as traitors.

They said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had foiled the foreign conspiracy to change the government in the country.

They said that PM Imran Khan had won the hearts of Pakistanis by announcing not to compromise on national interests.