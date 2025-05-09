Open Menu

Rally Held To Support Pakistani Army

Sumaira FH Published May 09, 2025 | 05:10 PM

Rally held to support Pakistani Army

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A rally was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali to express solidarity with the Pakistani Army.

Addressing to the participants, the DC said that the entire nation prays for the success and victory of the Pakistan Army. She said that the Pakistan Army is protecting the country's geographical borders with courage and bravery.

Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan Army is giving a befitting reply to the Indian Army.

She said that the army has the full support of the people.

Deputy Commissioner stressed that never make videos and pictures of civilian military installations and their movements saying that the sharing military installations and movements on social media will be considered treason. She said that no casualties were reported from drones in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistani Army has successfully shot down all drones.

Saba Asghar Ali said that the relief camp for the residents of the working boundary is finalized.

Recent Stories

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial b ..

May 7 dogfight declared world’s largest aerial battle as Pakistan dominates In ..

4 hours ago
 HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid P ..

HBL PSL X remaining fixtures shifted to UAE amid Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalat ..

IPL suspended for indefinite period due to escalating Pakistan, India tensions

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 May 2025

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 09 May 2025

9 hours ago
 DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Di ..

DB suspends contempt proceeding against DG I&P, Director NAB

17 hours ago
Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

Read Pakistan hosts art exhibition

17 hours ago
 DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campa ..

DC Kohat chairs meeting to review anti-polio campaign

17 hours ago
 Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas ..

Divisional Control Room established in Mirpurkhas for emergency response

17 hours ago
 So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int ..

So far no location targeted in IIoJK or across int'l border: Atta Tarar

17 hours ago
 Combating emergent situations: Emergency response ..

Combating emergent situations: Emergency response centers being set up in AJK.

18 hours ago
 People, political leadership united to thwart Indi ..

People, political leadership united to thwart India's aggression with full vigor ..

18 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan