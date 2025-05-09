Rally held to support Pakistani Army

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2025) A rally was held under the chairmanship of Deputy Commissioner Saba Asghar Ali to express solidarity with the Pakistani Army.

Addressing to the participants, the DC said that the entire nation prays for the success and victory of the Pakistan Army. She said that the Pakistan Army is protecting the country's geographical borders with courage and bravery.

Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistan Army is giving a befitting reply to the Indian Army.

She said that the army has the full support of the people.

Deputy Commissioner stressed that never make videos and pictures of civilian military installations and their movements saying that the sharing military installations and movements on social media will be considered treason. She said that no casualties were reported from drones in Sialkot.

Deputy Commissioner said that Pakistani Army has successfully shot down all drones.

Saba Asghar Ali said that the relief camp for the residents of the working boundary is finalized.