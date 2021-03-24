Rally held under Balochistan Youth Alliance in Quetta on Pakistan Day

Chairman Balochistan Youth Alliance Malik Bilal Khan Bareach Tuesday said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle while we should recognize the value of independence which was a big blessing of God

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2021 ) :Chairman Balochistan Youth Alliance Malik Bilal Khan Bareach Tuesday said that Pakistan was achieved after a long struggle while we should recognize the value of independence which was a big blessing of God.

The enthusiasm with which the ideology of Pakistan was founded in 1940 changed the history of the subcontinent and laid the foundation of a separate country for Muslims, he expressed these views while addressing the participants of the rally.

The rally culminated in front of Quetta Press Club for celebrating Pakistan Day after marching various routs.

Malik Bilal Khan Bareach said that the historic gathering on March 23, 1940 had breathed the spirit of freedom in the Muslims saying that the resolutions passed in this historic gathering are still a beacon for all of us.

He said that we as nation stood with Pakistan Army to eliminate menace of terrorism from the country in order to strengthen the defense of the homeland.

The participants of the rally chanted slogans of Pakistan Zindabad and then the rally dispersed peacefully.