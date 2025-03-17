Rally holds in Solidarity with Jaffar Express Terrorist Attack Victims and Armed Forces

A rally was organized by the Jamshoro District Administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Adnan Ali Tunio, to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, their families and the armed forces

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Mar, 2025) A rally was organized by the Jamshoro District Administration, led by Additional Deputy Commissioner Dr. Adnan Ali Tunio, to express solidarity with the victims of the Jaffar Express terrorist attack, their families and the armed forces.

According to a handout issued on Monday, the rally saw the participation of Assistant Commissioner Thano Bolla Khan Abdul Qadir Iqbalani, Deputy Director Social Welfare Ameer Ali Kolachi, Deputy Director Livestock Dr. Nizam ud Din Jamali, Irfan Ali Channa, Rafique Ahmed Khaskheli and other officers, employees and citizens.

Participants strongly condemned the terrorist attack, expressing solidarity with the families of the martyrs and the injured.

They declared their support for the brave soldiers of the Pakistan Army, commending their efforts in foiling the terrorists' nefarious plans. The participants pledged to stand with the army and work together to defeat the terrorism.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Commissioner Jamshoro Ghazanfar Ali Qadri condemned the terrorist attack.

He expressed deep sorrow over the loss of lives due to the attack and extended heartfelt condolences to the families of victims.

Qadri also praised the bold efforts of the Pakistan Army in ensuring public safety, acknowledging their unwavering commitment to maintaining peace and stability in the country.