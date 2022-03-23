UrduPoint.com

Rally Holds To Mark Pakistan Day

March 23, 2022

Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day celebrated in the provincial capital and a rally was held to mark the day with zeal and zest

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2022 ) :Like other parts of the country, Pakistan Day celebrated in the provincial capital and a rally was held to mark the day with zeal and zest.

Tehreek-e- Nifaz Fiqa Jafaria (TNFJ) Balochistan's leader Tariq Ahmed Jaffari led the rally which started from Hazara Town culminated at the press club.

The participants chanted slogans regarding the importance of Pakistan Day.

Tariq Jaffari said that Pakistan could not be realized without following the golden principles of faith, unity, and discipline of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

The religious and political parties should show unity and solidarity for the country and it was our responsibility to play our due role for the development of the country.

