Rally In Bajaur Condemn Indian Forces' Atrocities Against Kashmiri People

Wed 05th August 2020 | 05:30 PM

Rally in Bajaur condemn Indian forces' atrocities against Kashmiri people

BAJAUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ) :Like other parts of the country, a big rally was taken out on Wednesday to express solidarity with Kashmiri brothers on the occasion of Youm-e- Istehsal being observed across the country.

The rally started from Deputy Commissioner Office and culminated at Civil Colony Khaar Chowk, led by Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Fiayaz Khan Sherpao.

People from across the society including heads of district government departments, workers of all political parties, media and students participated.

The participants were wearing black armbands to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and condemned Indian Illegal Action against them.

Addressing the rally, the DC said that entire Pakistani nation including people of Bajaur were standing with Kashmir people in their just struggle for freedom.

He said that Indian forces' oppression could not deter Kashmiri people and they had been vigorously waging their freedom struggle despite odds.

He said that Kashmir was a jugular vein of Pakistan and people of Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir would soon get freedom.

The deputy commissioner said that observance of the day reflected that Pakistani nation was firmly standing by Kashmiri people for their freedom

