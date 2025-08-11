Rally in connection with Independence day, Marka-e-Haq day held

DERA ISMAIL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) The district administration of South Waziristan Upper on Monday held a rally in connection with Independence Day and Marka-e-Haq day.

The rally was organized under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner Asmatullah.

A large number of officials from various government departments including Assistant Commissioner Ladha, Additional Assistant Commissioner Sarwakai, Additional Assistant Commissioner Ladha, officials from various line departments, tribal elders, youth, students, and people from various walks of life attended the rally.

They were carrying national flags and the air echoed with slogans of “Pakistan Zindabad” (Long Live Pakistan).

Addressing the rally, the DC said that Independence Day was the result of the great sacrifices of our forefathers, and it was our responsibility to honor those sacrifices by contributing positively to the nation’s development.

At the end, a special prayer was offered for the peace, prosperity, and stability of the country.