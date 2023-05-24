UrduPoint.com

Rally In Islamabad To Express Solidarity With Armed Forces

Umer Jamshaid Published May 24, 2023 | 11:23 PM

Rally in Islamabad to express solidarity with armed forces

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th May, 2023 ) :The World Minorities Alliance (WMA) on Wednesday brought out a peaceful rally from G-7 Sitara Market to Islamabad Press Club to express solidarity with the Armed Forces of Pakistan.

WMA Convener J Salik, in his telephonic address before the Islamabad Press Club, paid tribute to the martyrs of the armed forces.

He said the martyrs are the true heroes of nation who protected the motherland from the inimical forces and guaranteed its people's freedom.

He strongly condemned the attacks by PTI protestors on May 9 on state and military installations and regretted the damages incurred to the memorials of the martyrs.

The rally was attended by members of the civil society, citizens, media and people from other walks of life.

