Rally In Lahore On Kashmir Black Day
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The district administration of Lahore held a rally to observe Kashmir Black Day, starting from Alhamra and concluding at the Governor's House, here on Sunday.
A large number of citizens participated, including the Secretary of Information and the Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters.
Participants carried placards and chanted slogans such as "Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan," expressing solidarity with the Kashmiri people.
This day commemorates the entry of Indian forces into Kashmir on October 27, 1947, a pivotal moment that has led to significant suffering for Kashmiris.
Deputy Commissioner Syed Musa Raza stated that Kashmir is the jugular vein of Pakistan, asserting that it is difficult to live without it. The purpose of today’s rally was to express solidarity with the Kashmiri brothers, reaffirming that Pakistanis have not forgotten their struggles and will continue to advocate for their rights.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 October 2024
Jahangir Tareen, his son Ali Tareen inaugurate computer-lab at local school, col ..
Pakistan stands with Iran in pursuit of peace: PM
Pakistan’s Ayesha Sohaib Wins Prestigious Burj Award
Pakistan win three-match Test series against England
Justice Yahya Afridi to take oath as chief justice of Pakistan today
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 October 2024
JKNF denounces Oct 27 as darkest chapter in Kashmir's history
Legal reforms vital to provide speedy justice to people: Daniyal
G20 affirms commitment to transition from fossil fuels
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Balochistan Cycling Association organizes “Kashmir Black Day Cycle Rally"1 minute ago
-
Locals loot truckload of flour in Kurram1 minute ago
-
PBM facilitates over 1,100 cochlear implants at Rs. 1.183 billion for for hearing-impaired children1 minute ago
-
Rally in Multan expresses solidarity with Kashmiris1 minute ago
-
Students of Frontier Law College visit KP Judicial Academy2 minutes ago
-
Protest in front of Nishpa Oil Field Karak ends11 minutes ago
-
Milestone achieved as River Swat diverted at 800MW Mohmand Dam11 minutes ago
-
October 27 observed as Kashmir Black Day in Sargodha11 minutes ago
-
Kashmiris in KP observe Black Day against India's illegal occupation21 minutes ago
-
Ceremony regarding World White Cane Day held21 minutes ago
-
Kohat Division observes Kashmir Black Day21 minutes ago
-
District admin organizes rally to express solidarity with Kashmiris21 minutes ago