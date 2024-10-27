Open Menu

Rally In Multan Expresses Solidarity With Kashmiris

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 27, 2024 | 03:50 PM

Rally in Multan expresses solidarity with Kashmiris

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Oct, 2024) The city of saints resonated with powerful chants of 'Kashmir Banay Ga Pakistan' [Kashmir To Become Part of Pakistan], as people gathered to mark the Kashmir Black Day at a massive rally, organised by the district administration.

Like in other parts of the country, the district administration observed October 27 as the Kashmir Black Day to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir against the Indian occupation of the Valley. The rally was led by Deputy Commissioner Wasim Hamid Sandhu, who emphasised Pakistan's unwavering support for Kashmiris' right to self-determination.

A significant number of civil society members, students, and representatives from various departments actively participated in the event, making their voices heard with spirited slogans in favour of Kashmir. Demonstrating unity, participants also formed a human chain to pay tribute to the resilience of the Kashmiri people.

Following the rally, a seminar, presided over by Deputy Commissioner Sandhu, saw engaging discussions on the Kashmir issue, including impactful skits and tableaus that portrayed the plight of Kashmiris.

Notable attendees included Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance) Mubashir Rehman and Assistant Commissioners Abdul Sami Shaikh and Saiful islam Khattak.

Addressing the audience, the deputy commissioner highlighted the tragic loss of over 70,000 lives in the occupied valley due to aggressive actions by approximately 900,000 Indian military personnel. He condemned India’s ongoing violation of international laws and illegal occupation of Kashmiri lands, underscoring that the entire nation stands united with their Kashmiri brethren in their struggle of getting right of self-determination.

He urged the United Nations to take immediate notice of the human rights violations faced by the people of Kashmir, reiterating Pakistan’s commitment to seeking justice and peace for the occupied valley.

