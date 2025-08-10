Rally In Sukkur Celebrates Independence Day With National Pride
Faizan Hashmi Published August 10, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SUKKUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Aug, 2025) A massive rally was held in Sukkur on Sunday to celebrate Independence Day with renewed national pride to pay tribute to the Pakistan Armed Forces for their unwavering defense of the country. The rally was organized by the team of senior politician and social leader Advocate Syed Shafqat Ali Shah on his directives.
In a video message, Syed Shafqat Ali Shah praised the military's historic triumph over India, calling it a victory for truth and justice. He hailed the armed forces' readiness to protect Pakistan's borders and honored the martyrs of the war on terror.
The rally saw participants waving national flags and carrying banners with patriotic slogans, while chants echoed in support of the armed forces and national unity.
Shah emphasized the importance of national unity, citing Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah's August 11 speech as a guiding principle.
Shafqat Shah warned adversaries that any threat to Pakistan would be met with unity and resolve, stating that the nation stands shoulder-to-shoulder with its army. He condemned "agents of Fitna-e-Hindustan" as a threat to peace and security, praising the vigilance of Pakistan's armed forces and security institutions.
The rally concluded with a clear message of national unity and solidarity, emphasizing that the defense of the nation's sovereignty is a shared responsibility.
