Rally led by AJK Prime Minister condemns Indian atrocities in held Kashmir.

MUZAFFARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2020 ):Kashmiri and Pakistani living all over the world observed Youm-e-Istehsal on Wednesday to condemn the illegal and immoral annexation of Jammu and Kashmir by the Indian government on August 5 last year.

On the appeal of the Pakistani and Azad Kashmir governments, protest processions and rallies were held all over the State to strongly denounce the completion of one year of military siege of occupied Kashmir.

The speakers while addressing the rallies strongly condemned the Indian atrocities and drew the world attention towards continued repressions and military siege of occupied Kashmir.

The main protest rally was organized in Muzaffarabad which was started from the Supreme Court building to the UN military observers' office at Domel Bridge led by AJK Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider Khan.

The Participants of the rally presented a protest memorandum to the UN military observer mission and drew the attention of the UN Secretary General towards unilateral Indian act of abolishing special status of occupied Kashmir which the memo said was clear violation of international law and bilateral agreements between India and Pakistan.

The people of occupied Kashmir had been besieged for the last one year and India has imposed a complete ban on the media and denying the access of world agencies, the memorandum said calling upon the Indian government to release all political leaders and activists who have been languishing in different detention centers and allow the United Nations human rights mission and special representatives of OIC Secretary General to assess HR violations.

It called upon the world body to implement its agreed resolutions on Jammu and Kashmir and grant the Kashmiris their basic right to self-determination.

Later talking to the media the Prime Minister Haider said that Kashmiri will not accept any decision on Kashmir against their wishes and aspirations.

He urged the Pakistani government to project the Kashmir issue aggressively to expose Indian nefarious design in held Kashmir.

The rally was also attended by the leaders of all political parties, representatives of APHC, civil society members and large number of people.