Rally Marks Cervical Cancer Week

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 28, 2024

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2024) Like other districts of Punjab, a cervical cancer week is being observed throughout the district and awareness rallies were held in the three tehsils.

A rally was held at the district headquarters hospital under the leadership of CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider.

Distrcit Officer (DO) Health Dr. Muhammad Tariq, District Coordinator for National Program Dr.

Zahid Randhawa, MS Dr. Afzal Rajput, Deputy DO Shakargarh Dr. Qaiser, Dr. Shiraz, Dr. Idrees, Dr. Mustjab, Dr. Naveed, DSV Mujahid Ali, In-charge of Dialysis Department Tariq Shaheen, Nursing In-charge Maqbool Fatima and others participated in the rally.

The participants were informed about the prevention of dangerous diseases such as cancer and its spread by CEO Health Dr. Naveed Haider and others at the end of the rally.

