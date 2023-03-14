UrduPoint.com

Rally Marks Culture Day In Sialkot

Sumaira FH Published March 14, 2023 | 05:40 PM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2023 ) :A rally was taken out from the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Office Chowk to Paris Road here on Tuesday in connection with the Culture Day celebration.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Sialkot Shahid Abbas, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Ghulam Sarwar and Health Department official Dr. Rehan Azhar, government officers, civil society members and a large number of students participated in the rally.

The participants were wearing cultural clothes and turbans.

The deputy commissioner said that the purpose of celebrating the Punjab Culture Day was to highlight regional traditions and make the coming generations aware of their culture. He said that those nations never progress who forget their culture and civilisation. He said an opportunity had been provided to people to highlight the Punjab culture during Jashan-e-Baharan programs. He said Punjabi language and Punjabi values are our heritage.

