Rally Marks International Day Of Persons With Disabilities

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Fri 03rd December 2021 | 06:24 PM

In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observance, a rally was held under the aegis of an NGO, here on Friday

The rally and awareness camp was organised in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, DRAG and Zul-Noreen Foundation and Kaynat Welfare Society.

MPA Firdous Rai led the rally from District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar.

Later, addressing the participants, Firdous Rai said that the Punjab government was providing equal opportunities for education and employment to persons with disabilities.

She said that protection of rights of the persons with disabilities and provision of equal opportunities to them is the need of the hour for the participation of such persons in the mainstream of national development.

