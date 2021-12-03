Rally marks International Day of Persons with Disabilities

In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observance, a rally was held under the aegis of an NGO, here on Friday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2021 ) :In connection with the International Day of Persons with Disabilities observance, a rally was held under the aegis of an NGO, here on Friday.

The rally and awareness camp was organised in collaboration with the Social Welfare Department, DRAG and Zul-Noreen Foundation and Kaynat Welfare Society.

MPA Firdous Rai led the rally from District Council Chowk to Kutchehry Bazaar.

Later, addressing the participants, Firdous Rai said that the Punjab government was providing equal opportunities for education and employment to persons with disabilities.

She said that protection of rights of the persons with disabilities and provision of equal opportunities to them is the need of the hour for the participation of such persons in the mainstream of national development.