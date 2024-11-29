SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Nov, 2024) A meeting was held here on Friday to discuss plan for the 57th foundation day of Pakistan People's Party celebrations.

Also, PPP Divisional President Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi organised a rally of the party workers, which started from Chak 39-NB and culminated at Peoples Party Secretariat Sargodha.

According to PPP Divisional Information Secretary Rana Umair, main ceremony of the PPP foundation day was held in Sargodha, where Tasneem Ahmed Qureshi cut the cake in connection with upcoming 57th foundation day of the PPP.

District President Bhakkar Ejaz Shami and other party members were also present.

Qureshi said that on Nov 30, Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto had laid the foundation of PPP, a democratic party, to help people of Pakistan, especially the poor and middle class segments of society, get their rights on an equal basis.

He said the PPP was striving to give a better living to the people of Pakistan. He said the PPP believed in democracy and it gave countless sacrifices for the purpose. He said the PPP would continue its struggle for betterment of people as well as the country.