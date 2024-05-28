Open Menu

Rally Marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad

Muhammad Irfan Published May 28, 2024 | 09:30 PM

Rally marks Yom-e-Takbeer in Hyderabad

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2024) The district administration organized a rally here on Tuesday to mark Youm-e-Takbeer. The rally, led by Deputy Commissioner Zainul Abideen Memon, started from Shahbaz Building and ended outside the office of Postmaster General.

Speaking on the occasion, the DC said the nation was marking a day when Pakistan emerged as an atomic power on the global stage by testing its nuclear bombs on May 28, 1998.

He added that the tests had become inevitable for the country's defence.

Memon observed that the day also showed the world that the country was not behind any other country in the advancements in science and technology.

"When we mark this day we also pay tribute to the country's founders, leadership and the scientists and engineers whose tireless efforts helped Pakistan become a nuclear power," he said.The Additional DC Shahzad Ahmed Saahi, Additional DC II Mahwish Aijaz and other officials attended the rally.

